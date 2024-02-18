Updated September 8th, 2021 at 23:28 IST
Mathura: Three-year-old girl dies from suspected viral fever
Mathura, Sep 8 (PTI) A three-year-old girl succumbed to suspected viral fever in Mathura’s Rahimpur village, an official said on Wednesday.
So far, 15 people have died from viral fever and dengue in the district, DM Navneet Singh Chahal said.
He said the actual cause of the girl’s death is being ascertained.
Meanwhile, officials said teams were sent to 20 villages for a survey.
The situation in villages hit by dengue, chikungunya and malaria is under control, they claimed.
They further said of 300 patients admitted to different hospitals in the district, 200 were discharged.
Of 295 samples taken, only seven tested positive for dengue. PTI CORR RDK RDK
Published September 8th, 2021 at 23:28 IST
