'Matter of shame': CM Siddaramaiah's Jibe At BJP After Karnataka MLA Arrested For Accepting Bribe Worth Rs 5 Lakh

Bengaluru: A day after the Karnataka Lokayukta caught the Shirahatti MLA, Dr. Chandru Lamani, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit back at the BJP and said it is a "matter of shame" that the BJP leaders who levelled allegations of corruption at others have now been found involved in bribery allegations.

"ShiraHatti BJP MLA Chandru Lamani has been caught by the Lokayukta in a bribery allegation. The BJP folks used to easily level bribery accusations against people from other parties. It's a matter of shame that the very BJP folks who pointed fingers at others are now entangled in a bribery allegation. Let the Lokayukta investigation proceed, and the full truth come out. We won't obstruct it," Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.

'Aren't BJP politicians most honest...': D K Shivakumar

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday also took a dig at the BJP on corruption in the wake of a BJP MLA, Chandru Lamani, being nabbed by the Lokayukta while taking bribes.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Aren't BJP politicians the most honest in the country?"

Advertisement

"BJP leaders can't be corrupted. Someone must have given you false information. Let's wait till the Lokayukta gives its statement, and then I will give my comments," he added, taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Extensive Interrogation for Lamani

The Lokayukta team, led by SP Siddalingappa, carried out a strategic raid on Balaji Hospital in Lakshmeshwar town, Gadag district. The hospital is owned by Dr. Lamani, who is a medical professional by trade.

Advertisement

According to officials, the MLA was caught red-handed while receiving the cash from a businessman named Vijay. Along with the MLA, two of his personal assistants, Manjunath and Guru, were also taken into custody during the operation.

The bribe amount was seized, and related documents were closely examined. MLA Chandru Lamani, government PA Manjunath Valmiki, and private PA Guru Lamani were arrested and taken away by the Lokayukta police.

As per reports, Lamani was questioned for at least 11 hours. The inquiry began at around 2 pm and continued till approximately 1:30 am, after which he was taken for a medical examination.

Meanwhile, BJP workers and supporters shouted slogans against Congress while Lamani was being taken away. Gathering in large numbers, they attempted to surround the vehicle to stop the MLA from being taken away.