'May Year 2025 Bring Joy, Harmony and Prosperity to All:' President Murmu Extends New Year Greetings

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday extended New Year greetings to citizens and urged them to renew their commitment to working together to create a brighter, more inclusive, and sustainable future for India and the world.

In a post on X, President Droupadi Murmu said, "Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive and sustainable future for India and the world."

PM Modi Extends New Year Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his New Year wishes to the people, expressing hope that the year would bring new opportunities, success, and endless joy to all.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success, and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity," PM Modi said on X. India welcomed 2025 with celebrations across the country, as people in cities nationwide marked the occasion with joy and enthusiasm.

New Year festivities kicked off in many cities with parties, cultural events, live music performances, and themed decorations. In Delhi, famous spots like Hauz Khas, Connaught Place, and Lajpat Nagar were filled with large crowds celebrating the New Year.

To ensure a safe celebration, Delhi Police made prior security arrangements. In Punjab's Amritsar, people gathered at the Golden Temple to welcome the New Year. Hotels in many cities also hosted special celebrations for the occasion. In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, people were seen dancing in the streets as they welcomed 2025. Similarly, in Lucknow, people danced and celebrated as the clock struck midnight.

As the New Year arrived, many cities witnessed spectacular fireworks displays. In Mumbai, beaches like Juhu Beach, Chowpatty Beach, and Versova Beach were packed with revellers. People also gathered at Marine Drive to watch the fireworks.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh's Manali, a popular tourist destination, crowds danced and cheered in the streets. In West Bengal, people celebrated with lights flashing from their mobile phones. In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, fireworks lit up the sky, marking the arrival of the New Year. In Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, people also celebrated by cutting cakes. In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, percussion instruments were played in the streets, while Chennai witnessed a huge crowd celebrating the occasion.