Advertisement

Lucknow: BSP Chief Mayawati, on Tuesday, dropped her 27-year-old nephew Akash Anand as her political heir as well as the party's National Coordinator, stating that he needs to attain ‘maturity’ before he assumes these roles. The BSP supremo, in December last year, had declared Akash as her political heir at an All-India party meet in Lucknow. Son of Mayawati's younger brother Anand Kumar, Akash is an MBA graduate from London who has been active in BSP since 2017.

In a series of posts on X, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh wrote, “Along with promoting other people in the party, I declared Shri Akash Anand as the National Coordinator and his successor, but in the larger interest of the party and the movement, he is being separated from both these important responsibilities until he attains full maturity.”

Advertisement

Mayawati further wrote that the “leadership of BSP is not going to shy away from making every kind of sacrifice in the interest of the party and the movement and in taking forward the caravan of Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar.”

2. इसी क्रम में पार्टी में, अन्य लोगों को आगे बढ़ाने के साथ ही, श्री आकाश आनन्द को नेशनल कोओर्डिनेटर व अपना उत्तराधिकारी घोषित किया, किन्तु पार्टी व मूवमेन्ट के व्यापक हित में पूर्ण परिपक्वता (maturity) आने तक अभी उन्हें इन दोनों अहम जिम्मेदारियों से अलग किया जा रहा है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati)

More details to follow.