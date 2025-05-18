Mayawati Reinstates Confidence in Nephew Akash Anand, Appoints Him as Chief National Coordinator of BSP

On March 3, Mayawati expelled him from the party, citing internal issues and concerns over his conduct. | Image: X

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has once again reposed faith in her nephew Akash Anand, reinstating him as the chief national coordinator of the party. This comes just months after he was removed from all party positions amid internal dissent.

The development was announced during a national-level BSP meeting held at the party's Central Office on Lodhi Road, Delhi, on Sunday. The gathering included party leaders from across India, with district presidents and coordinators from Uttar Pradesh, national coordinators, general secretaries, and state presidents all in attendance.

Speaking at the meeting, she expressed her expectations that this time, Akash would work with greater care and dedication to both the party and the broader Bahujan movement.

“I hope Akash will now work diligently and cautiously to expand the party nationwide,” Mayawati said.

On March 3, Mayawati expelled him from the party, citing internal issues and concerns over his conduct. However, just forty days later, on April 13, he was brought back into the fold.

Mayawati had earlier cited Akash’s alleged susceptibility to external influence, particularly from his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, as a key reason for his removal. At the time, she emphasized that the decision was taken in the interest of the party and the Bahujan movement.

“He should not be influenced by anyone, and all party members must stand by him as he takes on this important responsibility,” Mayawati reportedly told the gathering.