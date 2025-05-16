Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh Compares Okhla Landfill With Pakistan, Says They Spreads Terror, It Spreads Filth

New Delhi: The Okhla Delhi landfill site is likely to be modified into a park in the upcoming days. Delhi mayor and BJP leader Raja Iqbal Singh on Thursday visited the site during the inspection and assured to transform the dumpsite.

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh compared the site with Pakistan by stating, “they spread terrorism, and it spreads filth.” He also assured people that the government will take actions to remove the debris and transform the landfill.

In another statement, Raja Iqbal Singh said, “We conducted a joint inspection today…. We had promised the people of Delhi… Soon this landfill will be removed… These landfill sites are like Pakistan. They spread terrorism, and it spreads filth. These landfilth and their pungent smells have made life in adjacent residential areas a pain. Soon, this area will be beautiful, and a park will be built once the landfill is removed.”

Ohkhla Landfill Site in Delhi | Source: @mssirsa

Delhi Mayor was also joined by Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Sirsa while speaking on the current situation of the landfill site mentioned that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was working on the Okhla landfill modification and the actions that would likely to be taken by October 2025 and more than 20 lakhs metric tonnes of garbage would be removed in the future.

“Just as dinosaurs became extinct, these landfills are also disappearing from the country. This is PM Modi’s vision, which CM Rekha Gupta is working on. By October 2025, we will remove 20 lakhs metric tonnes of legacy garbage from here. After that this mountain will almost disappear,” the Delhi Mayor said in another statement.

Further assuring citizens that the government was serious about eliminating landfill sites, “Our target is to eliminate all the mountains of garbage from Delhi by 2028. After these, landfills will only remain in photos…”

South Delhi BJP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who accompanied Raja Iqbal Singh during the inspection, said that these landfills had been the biggest issue in the South Delhi constituency.