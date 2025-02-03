MCD removes over 18 lakh political advertisements from across city ahead of assembly polls | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi municipal body has removed more than 18.82 lakh posters, banners, hoardings, and other types of political advertisements from across the city as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force in the national capital. Delhi will go to polls on February 5, and results will be declared on February 8.

The MCC came in force on January 7 as the Election Commission announced the dates.

Display of election posters, hoardings, banners etc highlighting the achievements of the parties is not permitted under the MCC.

According to the data shared by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the civic body removed 18,82,829 political advertisements from across its 12 zones till 5 pm on Monday.

It removed around 10.29 lakh posters, banners and wall paintings, 2.11 lakh hoardings, 5.5 lakh flags, and 82,594 signages.