MCD Suspends Two Engineers After Building Collapse Near Saket Metro Station; Death Toll Rises To Six

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended two engineers of its Building Department in connection with the collapse of a building in South Delhi's Said-ul-Azaib area near Saket Metro Station, officials said on Sunday.

The disciplinary action comes as the death toll in the incident rose to six while rescue operations continue to search for and evacuate people trapped under the debris.

According to MCD officials, Deputy Commissioner of the South Zone ordered the suspension of Junior Engineer (Building Department-II) Aman Jain and Assistant Engineer (Building Department-II) Sudesh Singh Chouhan following the incident.

The building that collapsed was located in Gali No. 5, Western Marg, Said-ul-Azaib, near Saket Metro Station.

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As per the official order, Junior Engineer Aman Jain was suspended on charges of dereliction of duty and slackness in the discharge of his responsibilities. Assistant Engineer Sudesh Singh Chouhan was suspended for allegedly failing to exercise effective supervision and for displaying negligence in connection with the incident.

Further inquiry into the matter is underway.

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Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu condoled the loss of lives in the incident and expressed concern over those injured in the collapse that occurred in the Mehrauli police station area on May 30.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor said, "Deeply distressed at the tragic incident of building collapse in Saket and the resultant injuries and loss of lives."

He also highlighted the ongoing rescue efforts and assured all possible assistance to those affected.

"Multi-agency search and rescue operations continue, and instructions have been issued to authorities to ensure all necessary medical assistance and immediate relief. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased in this hour of grief, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said seven victims had been rescued from the site.

In a post on X, the NDRF said, "7 victims have been retrieved so far, including 4 alive and 3 in an unconscious condition. NDRF teams conducted Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) operations near Saket Metro Station, Delhi, following a building collapse."