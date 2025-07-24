'Nutrition Push': McDonald’s India Adds Plant-Based Protein Slice In Burgers

New Delhi: McDonald's India has launched a new Protein Plus Range of burgers consisting of a plant-based “protein slice” that adds 5 grams of protein upgrade to any burger.

McDonald India (West & South), operated by Westlife Foodworld will add plant based protein slices in their burgers. These slices are made from soy, pea, and whey protein and are 100% vegetarian, with no preservatives, artificial colors, onion, or garlic added.

Developed in collaboration with CSIR–Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), under the Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, these protein slices will add to nutrition value of burgers offered in MacDonalds.

Burger consist protein in product range like: McSpicy Paneer having 25.29g, McChicken with 20.66g protein, McVeggie 15.24g, McAloo Tikki 13.5g. Customers can add multiple slices to customise their protein intake.

Why McDonald's Adding Protein Slice?

This move aims to counter India’s protein deficiency, with 70% of adults lacking adequate intake. McDonald’s also launched multi-millet buns last year as part of its “Real Food, Real Good” initiative.