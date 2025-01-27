Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and These States; Check Full Details

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for heavy rainfall, dense fog, and cold wave conditions across several states in the coming week. The weather department predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and in several other states due to western disturbances.

Heavy Rainfall and Snowfall Forecast

The IMD predicted rainfall for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh on January 27th. The bulletin stated that conditions are becoming favorable for the withdrawal of Northeast Monsoon rains over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and south interior Karnataka by Saturday, January 27.

Two western disturbances are set to impact the Western Himalayan region in quick succession, one from January 29 and the second from February 1. Under their influence, isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall are likely over the Western Himalayan region between January 29 and February 1. Additionally, light isolated rainfall is expected in adjoining plains, including parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, from January 30 to February 1.

Cold Wave Warnings in Himachal, Rajasthan and Punjab

Cold wave conditions are expected to persist in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab on January 27. Residents are advised to take precautions as temperatures may drop significantly in these areas.

Dense Fog Likely to Continue in Uttar Pradesh

Dense fog conditions are forecast to continue during the night and early morning hours in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until January 28, and in Bihar until January 29.