Advertisement

New Delhi: External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday in a statement condemned the use of violent imagery by extremist elements in Canada against India's political leadership.

Recalling a float showing the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in aprocession organised by Khalistani activists in Canada in June last year, he said, “We continue to remain concerned about the security of our diplomatic representatives in Canada and expect the government of Canada to ensure that they are able to carry out their responsibilities without fear."

Advertisement

He also recalled the posters featuring Indian diplomats and threatening violence against them have been put up across Canada.

Jaiswal further said: “Celebration and glorification of violence should not be a part of any civilised society. Democratic countries which respect the rule of law should not allow intimidation by radical elements in the name of freedom of expression.”

Advertisement

"We continue to remain concerned about the security of our diplomatic representatives in Canada and expect the Government of Canada to ensure that they are able to carry out their responsibilities without fear," he said.

In reply to India’s repeated calls for action against pro-Khalistan elements holding out threats against Indian diplomats or showing Indian leaders in a derogatory light at public events, Canadian officials have said that such activities are covered by freedom of expression and that they cannot act as no laws have been broken.

Advertisement

Indian officials have also argued that authorities in the US and Australia have responded with greater eagerness to complaints about similar activities by pro-Khalistan elements in those countries.

Pro-Khalistan elements in Canada had picked up their anti-India incitement a level higher on Sunday by including a float with an effigy of Modi in chains and within a cage in a Khalsa Day parade at Malton town in the Greater Toronto Area.

Advertisement

The parade also had men holding Khalistan pennants and calling out separatist slogans.

The float at the parade in Malton was conducted by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), already declared a terrorist entity by India.



Advertisement