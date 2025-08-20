MEA Denies Allegations Of Awami League Activities In India, Calls Bangladesh's Claims 'Misplaced'

New Delhi: The Indian government has categorically denied allegations made by Bangladesh's interim government regarding the establishment of offices by the banned Bangladesh Awami League on Indian soil. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement asserting that India does not permit political activities against other countries to be carried out from its territory.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal asserted that the Indian government is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or any actions contrary to Indian law. "The Government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil," Jaiswal stated, dismissing Bangladesh's claims as misplaced.

Awami League Was Banned By Bangladesh Govt After Sheikh Hasina's Exile

The Bangladesh government had urged India to take immediate steps to shut down alleged offices of the banned Awami League operating in New Delhi and Kolkata. Dhaka claimed that these offices were involved in anti-Bangladesh activities, which could strain bilateral relations between the two countries. The Bangladeshi foreign ministry had also expressed concern over reports of senior Awami League leaders operating freely in India and establishing organisational networks.

In its statement, the MEA reiterated India's expectation that free, fair, and inclusive elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and mandate of the people.

The Awami League, once a dominant force in Bangladeshi politics, has been at the centre of controversy in recent times. The party's leadership, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in exile in India, has faced allegations of authoritarianism and human rights abuses. The Bangladesh government's decision to ban the party's activities stems from its alleged involvement in serious crimes, including crimes against humanity.