MEA Slams Pakistan's Attempt To Shift Blame On India For Waziristan Attack

New Delhi: India on Saturday firmly rejected Pakistan Army’s allegations that sought to link New Delhi to the June 28 terror attack in Waziristan, calling the accusations as “baseless” and “misleading.”

In an official response, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, “We have seen an official statement by the Pakistan Army seeking to blame India for the attack in Waziristan on 28 June. We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves.”

“This is yet another effort to externalize Pakistan’s internal problems,” said a senior government source, adding that such rhetoric is neither new nor credible.

India has consistently maintained that Pakistan should focus on tackling terrorism within its own borders rather than making unfounded accusations against its neighbors.

Pakistan Suicide Bomber Kills 13 Soldiers in Waziristan

India’s statement came in response to an official communication from the Pakistani military, issued shortly after a deadly suicide bombing in North Waziristan. In that incident, a suicide attacker rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a military convoy, killing at least 13 Pakistani soldiers.

“A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a military convoy. The blast killed 13 soldiers, injured 10 army personnel and 19 civilians,” a local government official said.

The attack was claimed by the suicide bomber unit of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, a faction affiliated with the Pakistani Taliban.

Since the Taliban's return to power in Kabul in 2021, Pakistan has seen a significant surge in violence along its border with Afghanistan. Islamabad has accused Kabul of allowing militants to use Afghan territory to launch attacks inside Pakistan, an allegation the Taliban has consistently denied.

The exchange highlights growing strain in India-Pakistan relations, especially as terrorism and cross-border accusations continue to cloud diplomatic engagement. Unless Pakistan takes credible steps to curb militancy within its territory, such incidents will only deepen mistrust and hinder prospects for regional stability.