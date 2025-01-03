Published 16:17 IST, January 3rd 2025
MEA Reiterates Call for Fair Trial of Chinmoy Krishna Das: ‘Our Expectation is a Just Trial’
MEA Reiterates Call for Fair Trial of Chinmoy Krishna Das: ‘Our Expectation is a Just Trial’
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
MEA Reiterates Call for Fair Trial of Chinmoy Krishna Das: ‘Our Expectation is a Just Trial’ | Image: AP
MEA Reiterates Call for Fair Trial of Chinmoy Krishna Das: ‘Our Expectation is a Just Trial’
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 16:17 IST, January 3rd 2025