New Delhi : During weekly media briefing by the official spokesperson of Ministry Of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal (MEA Spokesperson) gave a stunning reply to China's comment on Sikh Seperatist Gurupatwant Singh Pannun. MEA spokesperson

Randhir Jaiswal responded to China Ministry call for observance of “International Law” in the Pannun matter.

The MEA Spokesperson during weekly press briefing on Thursday said that India And US are capable of dealing with any issues between them.

“ India and the U.S., as two countries adhering to the rule of law, are capable of dealing with any issues between them. There is no role for speculative comments and gratuitous advice by unrelated third parties” said the MEA spokesperson.

Tune in for our weekly media briefing:https://t.co/rZnLoGLFks — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 28, 2024

Last year UN prosecutors claimed that a man named Nikhil Gupta had paid $100000 in cash to assassinate Mr Pannun which was directed by Indian Government official. In response India constituted a high level enquiry committee in connection with alleged assassination attempt. The allegaton came about two months after Canada has accused India for Assasination of Sikh seperatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.



Gurupatwant Singh Pannun is among the main leader of Khalistan Movement. He is the legal advisor and spokesperson of Sikhs For Justice. Currently dual citizen of United States Of America and Canada, Pannun was born and raised in Khanot Village In Punjab. Pannun is one of the key organizer of referendums that seeks separate Sikh State.

The Sikh For Justice of which he is the spokesperson has been banned by the Indian Government under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in 2019. Pannun was also declared Individual Terrorist in 2020.

