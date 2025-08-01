How MEA Responded To Donald Trump’s Comment ‘India May Buy Oil From Pakistan One Day’

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday responded to US President Donald Trump's statement suggesting that India may one day purchase oil from Pakistan. During the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal declined to comment directly, stating, "I have no comments to offer in this matter."

Donald Trump to Help Pakistan Build 'Massive Oil Reserves', Claims India May Buy Oil

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump announced a potential deal with Pakistan to develop what he called "massive oil reserves."

He stated, "We have just concluded a deal with the country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive oil reserves. We are in the process of choosing the oil company that will lead this partnership. Who knows, maybe they'll be selling oil to India some day!"

However, the exact nature of these reserves remains unclear. Despite Pakistan's long-standing claims of significant offshore petroleum deposits, no major commercial extraction has materialized so far.

India's Energy Policy Guided by Market Dynamics, National Interest: MEA

When questioned about India’s energy procurement strategy, particularly in light of Trump’s remarks, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that India’s decisions are based on market availability and strategic interests.

"You are aware of our broad approach to energy sourcing. We assess availability in the market along with the prevailing global situation. We are not aware of any specific developments," Jaiswal said. He further emphasized, "In securing our energy needs, we are guided by what is on offer in the markets, and by the prevailing global circumstances."

India-US Ties Remain Strong Despite Trade Differences

The MEA also addressed the broader India-US relationship, particularly after Trump proposed imposing 25% tariffs on certain imports. Jaiswal affirmed that bilateral ties remain robust, stating:

"India and the United States share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties. This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to and are confident that the relationship will continue to move forward."