'No Moral Standing': India Retorts to Pakistan's Hypocritical Remarks On Ayodhya Dhwajarohan

New Delhi: In a sharp reply to Pakistan over its statement on the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on November 25, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement, saying Pakistan has no moral standing to lecture others and should rather focus on its own abysmal human rights records.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen the reported remarks and reject them with the contempt they deserve. As a country with a deeply stained record of bigotry, repression, and systemic mistreatment of its minorities, Pakistan has no moral standing to lecture others. Rather than delivering hypocritical homilies, Pakistan would do better to turn its gaze inwards and focus on its own abysmal human rights record.”

The remarks follow Pakistan's protest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flag-hoisting ceremony at the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday (November 25, 2026). The sacred ceremony signified the completion of the construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. However, the flag-hoisting event appears to have left Pakistan furious, with Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, which has remained silent on the rape, exploitation and murder of minorities in its own country, describing this as a threat to India's minorities and Muslim cultural heritage.



On November 25, the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the temple being built on the site of the demolished Babri Masjid and expressed "deep concern" over what it sees as growing intolerance and "marginalisation' of Muslims in India. The statement issued by the Pakistan Ministry read, "Pakistan has noted with deep concern the flag hoisting at the so-called ‘Ram Temple’ constructed on the site of the historic Babri Mosque in Ayodhya. The Babri Mosque, a centuries-old place of worship, was demolished on 6 December 1992 by extremist mobs inspired by fascist ideologies."

Pakistan, through the statement issued, criticised the judicial and political processes in India that followed the demolition.

Allegations Of Marginalisation Of Muslims

Further in its statement, Pakistan accused India of marginalising its Muslim community socially, economically and politically. The statement further read out that the event in Ayodhya was a “deliberate attempt to erode Muslim cultural and religious heritage under the influence of majoritarian Hindutva ideology”. The Ministry added that several other historic mosques in India are facing similar demolition risks or alteration in India.

“Numerous historic mosques now face similar threats of desecration or demolition, while Indian Muslims continue to experience growing social, economic, and political marginalisation,” the statement read.

Urge To United Nations

Following the flag hoisting ceremony, Pakistan urged the United Nations and international human rights organisations to take notice of what it described as rising Islamophobia and the rise of hate speech and hate-motivated attacks in India. It further added, "The United Nations and relevant international bodies must play a constructive role in safeguarding Islamic heritage and ensuring the protection of the religious and cultural rights of all minorities,” the statement said."

Urge To Protect Minority Rights

Pakistan also urged the Indian government to perform its duty of protecting all religious communities within its borders. “Pakistan urges the Government of India to uphold its responsibilities by ensuring the security of all religious communities, including Muslims, and by protecting their places of worship in accordance with international human rights obligations,” the statement concluded.

BJP Blasts Pakistan

Responding to Pakistan's unsolicited statement on the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram Temple on November 25, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stated Pakistan is the last country on Earth to lecture India. The BJP further termed the criticism from Pakistan as baseless and purely political. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, while reacting to the criticism, said, “Pakistan speaking about human rights of its minorities is like Osama Bin Laden speaking about world peace. Pakistan should be the last entity to lecture anybody about minorities rights.” Poonawalla further stated that the criticism comes on November 26, the day when they carried out an attack and claimed many innocent lives. The BJP leader, however, likens the ranting by Pakistan to some parties in India, whom he had also objected to after the Dhwajarohan ceremony.

Pakistan's History Of Atrocities

The comment comes even as Pakistan itself has long been a hotspot for violence against religious minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Ahmadiyya Muslims. As per the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), violence and harassment against Christians and Hindus persisted in the first half of 2025. In August this year, the Government of India had raised at least 334 major incidents of violence against minorities with Pakistan since 2021, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh told Parliament. MoS Sing added, "Since 2021, the Government of India has raised at least 334 major incidents with the Government of Pakistan, urging it to discharge its constitutional obligations towards its citizens, including those from minority communities, and to end sectarian violence, extreme prejudices and religious intolerance," as per news reports.

In July, the United Nations Human Rights High Commissioner's office said in a statement, "UN human rights experts today called on the government of Pakistan to take concrete measures to prevent extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and attacks against places of worship and cemeteries amid ongoing violence and discrimination against religious minorities, including the Ahmadi community."