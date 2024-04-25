‘Deeply Biased’: India Slams US State Department Report on Human Rights Abuse

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India on Thursday reacted to the US State department report on human rights in Manipur, calling it "deeply biased". The US State Department had claimed that there were "significant human rights abuses" during the Manipur violence in 2023.

Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson, MEA said the report reflects a "poor understanding of India". While addressing a question on the report during the weekly press meet of the MEA, Jaiswal said, "This report is deeply biased and reflects a very poor understanding of India. We attach no value to it and urge you also to do the same."

The report, titled ‘2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: India', was released recently by the US. It suggests human rights abuses after the violent clash between the Meitei and Kuki communities of Manipur, which has been denied by the MEA.