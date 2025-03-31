Meal At Rs 10! Tripura CM Launches Service for Patients' Families In Govt Hospital

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday launched a service offering meals for just Rs 10 to the relatives of patients admitted to the state-run GBP Hospital.

Before this, the Rogi Kalyan Samity of the hospital, in collaboration with the Rotary Club, has set a target of preparing 100 meals per day, with the quantity increasing if demand rises.

CM Manik Saha said, "The GBP Hospital is the premier healthcare facility in the state. Many people from rural areas visit it with patients and face difficulty finding food," after launching the project.

Meal At Rs 10

"Today, the Rogi Kalyan Samity and Rotary Club started providing midday meals to the relatives of the patients at Rs 10 per plate. The people who will get food for Rs 10 per meal seem happy with the initiative," the CM added.

CM Manik Saha praised the initiative, saying, "A meal with vegetables, dal, and egg at Rs 10 is very good. Initially, 100 meals will be provided, with the number possibly increasing if needed."

He also mentioned that the government has plans to set up a shelter house in Agartala for those visiting the capital for various purposes.

Saha highlighted that the BJP government is working under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is committed to serving the underprivileged.

The budget for the financial year 2025-26, passed in the Assembly, has allocated funds for establishing a shelter house in the city, the CM said.

He added that visitors to the capital will be provided lodging and food at a subsidized rate in the proposed shelter house.