Medical Education Sector Under Fire As CBI Arrests Six Including Doctors For Bribery

Raipur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested six accused, including three doctors, in a big move to curb corruption in the medical education sector. The CBI's action was for allegedly facilitating favourable inspection reports for medical colleges in exchange for bribes. The arrested accused are linked to the Rawatpura Sarkar Institute of Medical Sciences & Research in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur.

The CBI registered a case against the office-bearers of the institute, inspecting doctors, and intermediaries after receiving credible information about the bribery. Following the registration of the case, the agency laid a trap and apprehended the six accused during the bribe transaction. The accused will be produced before the competent courts at their respective locations.

According to the CBI, the accused used different methods to manipulate the statutory inspection process meant to evaluate and recognise medical colleges. They allegedly bribed inspecting doctors to influence the inspection reports, ensuring favourable outcomes for the medical colleges. The CBI is now investigating the extent of the corruption and the individuals involved.

The officials stated that the CBI conducted searches at over 40 locations across six states, including Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh. The comprehensive operation is part of the agency's efforts to crack down on corruption in the medical education sector.

As per reports, this is not the first instance of corruption in the medical education sector that the CBI has cracked down on. In February 2025, the agency arrested the chairman and six members of a National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) inspection committee, including a JNU professor, in a corruption case. The CBI recovered Rs 37 lakh in cash, six Lenovo laptops, and one iPhone 16 Pro during the searches.

In May 2025, the CBI arrested a senior doctor working as an assessor with the National Medical Commission (NMC) for allegedly taking a Rs 10 lakh bribe to provide a favourable inspection report to a private medical college. The agency recovered an additional cash amount of Rs 44.6 lakh during the searches.