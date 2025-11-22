19-Year-Old Medical Student Jumps To Death From Hostel's 4th Floor In Chittoor; Parents Allege Harassment By Lecturers

Chittoor: A tragic incident has surfaced where a 19-year-old second-year B.Sc. nursing student jumped from the fourth floor of her hostel building at PES College in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, she was rushed to the local hospital by the staff and students, but she succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical treatment.

CCTV Footage Shows Her Jumping

CCTV footage shows the incident that occurred on Thursday evening, capturing Pallavi as she jumped from the 4th Floor of the hostel building. Police have registered a case of suspected suicide and started a detailed investigation into the events leading to her death. Her death has provoked outrage and scrutiny of student welfare and safety protocols. According to officials, the medical student was identified as Pallavi, who had been experiencing emotional difficulties days before the tragedy.

Family Accuses College Of Negligence

Pallavi’s family is blaming the college administration, claiming the lack of proper supervision and support in the hostel contributed to her death. They stated that the tragedy could have been prevented with stronger oversight. These accusations have led to intense scrutiny of the college’s internal monitoring, especially for students under psychological stress.

The incident has deeply shaken the college community, with calls from both students and faculty for better mental health services on campus. Parents of other hostel residents are demanding that authorities implement stricter safety rules, regular counselling, and systems to identify students in distress early on. The medical student’s death has sparked outrage, with her grieving parents lodging a formal police complaint. They have alleged that their daughter was driven to take this drastic step due to mental harassment by two college lecturers.

