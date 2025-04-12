Meerut Drum Murder: Muskan Rastogi Spotted for First Time After Pregnancy Confirmation, To Get Specialised Medicare In Jail

Meerut Drum Murder: Muskan Rastogi Spotted for First Time After Pregnancy Confirmation, To Get Specialised Medical Care In Jail | Image: Republic

Meerut: Muskan Rastogi, the main accused in the gruesome murder case of her husband Saurabh Rajput, was seen publicly for the first time since news of her pregnancy emerged. The jail officials on Friday confirmed that she will now be receiving specialised medical care while in custody.

Senior Jail Superintendent Dr. Viresh Raj Sharma stated that Muskan was taken to the gynecology department of a medical college earlier in the day, where an ultrasound confirmed she is four to six weeks pregnant. "

"She had undergone a preliminary medical check-up earlier, which indicated the possibility of pregnancy. The ultrasound has now confirmed it," Sharma told PTI.

Following the confirmation, jail authorities have initiated steps to provide care in line with protocols for pregnant inmates.

"She will now be treated and cared for as per the guidelines for pregnant prisoners, which include regular medical check-ups, nutritional support, and monitoring of her health by specialists," Dr. Sharma added.

Muskan was escorted to the medical facility at approximately 11:45 am by a police team and a pharmacist. She was brought back to the jail around 1:30 pm after the examination. Officials also noted that she has not received any visitors from her family since her arrest.

Muskan Rastogi was apprehended along with her partner Sahil Shukla on March 19 in connection with the brutal killing of her husband.

The two allegedly murdered Saurabh, dismembered his body into four parts, and concealed the remains in a drum filled with cement. They reportedly fled to Himachal Pradesh , but were arrested after Muskan confessed the crime to her family.