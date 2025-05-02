Meerut Man Claims Wife Didn't Like His Beard, Elopes With Brother-in-Law After He Refused To Shave

Meerut: A man from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has claimed that his wife left him and eloped with his brother-in-law after he refused to shave his beard.

In a bizarre turn of events, the man stated that his wife had asked him to shave his beard, but he refused. He further alleged that she eloped with his clean-shaven brother-in-law and now wishes to live with him.

However, his wife has denied the ‘beard’ claim made by her husband, instead asserting that he was sexually unfit.

The man, identified as Mohammed Sagir, married Arshi a few days before tensions began to arise. Arshi reportedly started complaining about Sagir’s beard and asked him to shave it off.

However, Sagir, who was fond of his beard, refused.

As the conflict continued, Arshi began developing feelings for Sagir’s brother-in-law. Their closeness reached a point where, in February this year, Arshi eloped with Sagir’s brother-in-law, who maintained a clean-shaven appearance.

Sagir waited for Arshi to return for nearly three months. When she did not, he filed a complaint with the police.

In a statement, he said, “Arshi would complain about my beard. She allegedly married me under family pressure. She left the house with my younger brother. I have a recording of their conversations, where she also talks about either poisoning my food or hiring a hitman to kill me and clear the path for their marriage.”

Recently, Arshi and Sagir’s brother-in-law Sabir returned to her parents’ house and stated that she did not wish to live with Sagir and instead wanted to marry his brother-in-law.