Meerut Murder: ‘They’re in London’, 6-Year-Old Daughter of Saurabh Rajput Clings to Hope While Families Fight For Her Custody

Meerut: The brutal murder of former merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput has left not only a grieving family in its wake but also a heart-wrenching custody battle over his six-year-old daughter, Pihu.

The child, now staying with her maternal grandparents in Meerut, is unaware of the tragedy that has changed her world. She still believes her parents are simply away on a vacation in London. Speaking to a leading daily, a family member shared that Pihu frequently asks for her mother and father, and the grandparents are doing their best to shield her from the trauma.

Pihu’s mother, Muskan, was arrested last month alongside her lover, Sahil, for the horrific murder of Saurabh on March 4. Officials have revealed the duo allegedly drugged, killed, and dismembered Saurabh before hiding his remains in a drum and fleeing to a hill station. The gruesome nature of the crime has devastated both families, who are now grappling with more than just loss.

Muskan’s father, Pramod Rastogi, has stepped forward to clarify that his fight is not for property but for the child’s well-being. He reportedly stated that they have no interest in Saurabh’s assets and are even willing to provide it in writing, asserting that their only desire is to raise Pihu, who is their granddaughter and the sole remaining connection to Muskan.

On the other side, Saurabh’s elder brother, Rohit Rajput, is preparing to take the matter to court. He said that he doesn’t have a daughter and that Pihu, being Saurabh’s only child, reminds them of his late brother. Wanting to raise her, he said it is the only way they can keep Saurabh’s memory alive.

With both families expressing deep emotional ties to the child, the custody battle is expected to be both emotionally and legally complex.

Meerut Murder Case

Earlier this week, a local court extended the judicial custody of Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, accused of murdering Muskan’s husband, Saurabh Rajput, by another 14 days.

A prison source revealed that Muskan became emotional and broke down in tears upon seeing Sahil during the video conference hearing.

Following the proceedings, Muskan was taken back to the women’s barrack (Barrack No. 12), while Sahil was returned to the men’s barrack (Barrack No. 18).

Saurabh Rajput, a 29-year-old former Merchant Navy officer, was brutally killed on the night of March 4 at his residence in Indiranagar, Brahmapuri. Muskan and her lover, Sahil have confessed to stabbing him to death.

In a gruesome attempt to cover up the crime, the couple allegedly dismembered Saurabh’s body, severing his head and hands, and concealed the remains in a blue plastic drum filled with cement.