Meerut Shocker: Doctor Leaves Bundle of Cotton Inside Woman's Stomach During Surgery

Meerut: A shocking news of medical negligence has raised concern where a female doctor in Meerut has allegedly left a bundle of cotton inside a woman's abdomen following a C-section delivery. Following the incident an FIR has been lodged against her, police said on Saturday.

A case was filed at TP Nagar police station on Friday after Assistant Chief Magistrate Prachi Aggarwal issued a court order based on a complaint lodged by victim Rajni Sharma, police stated.

Sharma claimed that she gave birth to a daughter at Sirohi Nursing Home on June 30, 2018, where Dr. Shikha Jain performed the surgery. According to the police officer, citing the complaint, Sharma later suffered from ongoing stomach pain. Despite several consultations, the doctor diagnosed her with stomach ulcers.

As her condition deteriorated, she underwent surgery at a medical college, where two procedures were carried out, the officer further said.

Sharma further alleged that the pain she experienced was caused by a cotton bundle left inside her abdomen due to Dr. Jain’s negligence, as stated by Station House Officer (SHO) Subodh Kumar Saxena. The complainant claimed that after receiving no response from authorities, including the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), she took the matter to court, the SHO added.

The case was registered on Friday following a court order from Assistant Chief Judicial Magistrate Prachi Aggarwal, based on a complaint by Rajni Sharma, as stated by Station House Officer (SHO) Subodh Kumar Saxena. Meanwhile, Dr. Shikha Jain has denied all allegations, asserting, "There is nothing like that. This is just a way to take money from the doctor." When questioned about the alleged monetary demands from Sharma, she told PTI that she was unaware of the specifics.

Meerut's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ashok Kataria, mentioned that he was not informed of any complaint filed by Sharma at his office. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.