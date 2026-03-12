Meerut To Prayagraj In Just 6 Hours: Rs 36,000-Cr Ganga Expressway Set To Open, Cuts Distance By 100 Km | Image: X

Lucknow: In a landmark achievement for India’s infrastructure landscape, the Ganga Expressway is set to redefine connectivity across Uttar Pradesh.

Spanning 594 kilometres, this mega-project is India’s largest under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model and is set to become the backbone of the state's economy, cutting travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from 11 hours to just 6 hours.

The project was completed in a record time of 3 years and 3 months, representing a critical step toward India’s national goal of reducing logistics costs from 14% of GDP to 9%, aligning with the PM Gati Shakti framework.

Connecting 8 Crore People

The six-lane expressway, which is expandable to eight lanes, covers 12 districts and 519 villages, directly impacting approximately 8 crore residents.

Developed through a strategic partnership, Adani Enterprises led the construction of 464 km, while IRB Infrastructure developed the remaining 130 km.

To ensure unhindered movement, the Adani-led stretch features a crossing structure every 860 meters, including 437 underpasses, 21 flyovers, and 76 minor bridges.

Built at a height of 6 meters, well above the highest recorded flood levels, the expressway ensures all-weather reliability for freight and passenger transit.

Fuel Savings and Industrial Growth

Beyond speed, the expressway offers massive efficiency gains for the logistics sector. Commuters and commercial carriers are expected to see a 30% reduction in fuel consumption.

The Government of Uttar Pradesh is establishing 11 industrial corridors across all 12 districts, including Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj, which are projected to generate millions of jobs by integrating local manufacturing with global supply chains.

The installation of dark fibre along the entire length ensures high-speed data transmission, supporting smart logistics and safer traffic management.

Boosting the Spiritual Tourism Economy

The expressway serves as a Pilgrimage Corridor, seamlessly connecting seven major spiritual destinations, including Garhmukteshwar, Kalkidham, Belhadevi, Chandrika (Shakti peeth), and Triveni Sangam, boosting the tourism economy.

By facilitating easier access to these Shakti Peethas and holy sites, the project is expected to trigger a surge in the regional tourism economy.

World-Class Amenities and Sustainability

Safety and comfort are integrated into the design via 20+ EV charging stations, trauma centres, and CCTV surveillance.

Recognising the backbone of the freight industry, the project includes 14 dedicated dormitories and dhabas specifically for truck drivers.

Environmental sustainability remains a core focus, with 9 lakh saplings planted in the median by Adani and an additional 4.5 lakh avenue trees planted by the Forest Department.

Furthermore, the use of Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) ensures a high-quality pavement that extends the road’s lifecycle while providing a superior riding experience.