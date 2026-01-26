Meet Akshita Dhankar: Woman Who Unfurled Tricolour With President Murmu On Republic Day

New Delhi: Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankar unfurled the national flag alongside President Droupadi Murmu at Kartavya Path, Delhi, on the occasion of India's 77th Republic Day on Monday. Dhankar had been practicing for more than two months for the honourable task.

Who Is Akshita Dhankar?

Akshita Dhankar is a Flight Lieutenant with the Indian Air Force (IAF). Dhankar, a native of Haryana's Kasni village, is an alumnus of Delhi's Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khasla college. She was commissioned as a flying officer in 2023.

Notably, her father was also a part of the IAF and as a child she saw him participate in Republic Day parade, which left a lasting impression on her.

Earlier, she had stated that she has a “very good feeling” about unfurling the flag along with the President. “I feel honoured. We've been practising for more than two months. The practice has been rigorous. We've been waking up early. We've been going home late. I think in the end, it is all worth it. I feel this is what the armed forces stand for- courage, unity and determination,” she added.

As per tradition, the National Flag was unfurled at the Kartavya Path, followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenously developed artillery weapon system. The 21-gun Salute was presented by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172nd Field Regiment.