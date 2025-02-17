Meet Gyanesh Kumar: The Front-Runner for Chief Election Commissioner

New Delhi: Gyanesh Kumar, who was appointed as an Election Commissioner in March of last year, is likely to succeed the outgoing Rajiv Kumar as the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, according to reports. Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre, is the senior of the two commissioners on the three-member panel that was led by Rajiv Kumar until he stepped down. The other commissioner on the panel is Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, an officer from the Uttarakhand cadre.