Nidhi Tewari Appointed as PM Modi's Private Secretary: Meet The IFS Officer

New Delhi: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of IFS officer Nidhi Tewari, as the Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

Here's all you need to know about Nidhi Tewari, an IFS officer of the 2014 batch, and now the PS to PM Modi…

Not much is known about her early life, IFS Nidhi Tewari is an officer of the Indian Foreign Services (IFS), of the 2014 batch. While preparing for her UPSC examination, Nidhi Tewari had been working as an Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax) in Varanasi. She had secured the 96th rank in the civil services examination and belongs to Mahmoorganj in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Appointed by the Department of Personnel & Training, IFS Nidhi Tewari was working since January, 2023.

In November 2022, the IFS officer joined the Prime Minister's Office as an Under Secretary, and since January 2023, she has been serving as the Deputy Secretary at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). IFS Nidhi Tewari has also worked in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in the Disarmament and International Security Affairs Division. This vertical of the MEA reports to Ajit Doval, the National Security Advisor (NSA).

IFS Nidhi Tewari has served in the Prime Minister's Office for over three years, before becoming the Private Secretary to Prime Minister Modi.

The IFS officer's official appointment read, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ms. Nidhi Tewari, IFS(2014) currently serving as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office as Private Secretary to the Prime Minister, in the Level 12 of the pay matrix with immediate effect, on co-terminus basis or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”