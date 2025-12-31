Meet Kaamya Karthikeyan: 18-yr-old Mumbai Girl Who Became Youngest Indian To Reach South Pole, Now Sets Eyes On Her Next Adventure Milestone | Image: X

Mumbai: Kaamya Karthikeyan, an 18-year-old Mumbai girl, has scripted history by becoming the youngest female in the world to scale seven highest peaks across seven continents. The Class 12 student in the city's Navy Children School, has conquered Africa (Mt Kilimanjaro), Europe (Mt Elbrus), Australia (Mt Kosciuszko), South America (Mt Aconcagua), North America (Mt Denali), Asia (Mt Everest) and completed her recent climb in Antarctica on December 27.

She has also become the second-youngest female in the world to climb Mount Everest from the Nepal side.

The Indian Navy congratulated Kaamya Karthikeyan and her father on accomplishing this momentous milestone.

“The #IndianNavy congratulates Ms Kaamya Karthikeyan @KaamyaSahas, 18-year-old daughter of a naval officer and alumna of the Navy Children School #NCS, who scripted history yet again by becoming the youngest Indian and the second-youngest female in the world to ski to the #SouthPole," the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy posted on X.

"Kaamya braved harsh weather of - 30℃, gale force winds to cover approximately 60 Nautical Miles (nearly 115 Km) on foot from 89º South, pulling a sled laden with her complete expedition load, to reach the South Pole on 27 December 2025," it added.

Her Next Mission

The Indian Navy spokesperson also stated that Karthikeyan is on the quest to become the youngest person ever to accomplish the Explorers Grand Slam. This is an ultimate adventure to climb the highest peak on all seven continents and ski to both the poles.

Kaamya Karthikeyan was sixteen years old when she scaled Mount Everest. She said she was 7 when she took her first trek in Uttarakhand.

Her Journey To Antarctica

Kaamya travelled to Punta Arenas in Chile, from where a chartered flight took the handful of extreme adventurers to Antarctica on December 18. The aircraft landed on the Blue Ice Runway of Union Glacier.