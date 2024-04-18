For the UPSC exam, Prashant started working in Delhi at a competitive exam coaching centre, where he was given the job of checking mock exam papers of students. | Image:PTI

Thane: Thirty-two-year-old Prashant Suresh Bhojane always had a dream to crack the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. His mother works as a civic sweeper in Maharashtra's Thane city, and against all odds, he finally cracked the civil service exam (UPSC).

In the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 final results declared on Tuesday, he passed the exam by securing the 849th rank.

Prashant had started the journey towards fulfilling his dream in 2015, when he first appeared for the exam, and finally cracked it in the ninth attempt.

His achievement gave a reason to cheer for the residents of Khartan Road Sweepers Colony, where his family lives, as they took out a procession in celebration on Wednesday night. A few local politicians also took part in it.

Prashant's mother works as a sweeper with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), while his father is a Class IV employee in the civic body. He completed his engineering degree, but was not interested in doing a job in that field as becoming an IAS officer was always his dream, his family members said.

"That way I could study as well as earn my livelihood," he said.

He said his parents would regularly ask him to stop giving the exams and return home, but he was confident and determined that he would achieve his goal one day.

"When I was appearing for the UPSC exam, my parents silently suffered throughout, but it has now paid off," he said.

His father Suresh Bhojane said he was very happy to see his son passing the UPSC exam.

Jagdish Kairalia, general secretary of 'Shramik Janata Sangh Union' that controls the labour union in several civic bodies, said Prashant's success story was celebrated in every house in the locality.

"One should not underestimate the sweepers as their children also have talent. This boy has proven it and made us proud. He is a role model for others in the colony," he said.

Inputs taken from PTI