Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Meghalaya Coal Mine Blast: 4 Killed, 1 Injured, Several Feared Trapped Inside, After Explosion In Illegal Coal Mine

Updated 5 February 2026 at 17:08 IST

Meghalaya Coal Mine Blast: 4 Killed, 1 Injured, Several Feared Trapped Inside, After Explosion In Illegal Coal Mine

At least four labourers were killed, and one was injured after an explosion trapped them deep inside a suspected illegal coal mine at a village in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday.

Anushka De
Follow : Google News Icon  
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Thangsku: At least four labourers were killed, and one was injured after an explosion trapped them deep inside a suspected illegal coal mine at a village in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday. 

According to sources, several labourers are feared to be still trapped inside the mine. The explosion is suspected to have occurred during illegal coal mining activities at the site. 

Further details are awaited, as a rescue operation, conducted by the police personnel and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, is underway. 

Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Anushka De

Published On: 5 February 2026 at 17:08 IST