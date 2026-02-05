Meghalaya Coal Mine Blast: 4 Killed, 1 Injured, Several Feared Trapped Inside, After Explosion In Illegal Coal Mine

Thangsku: At least four labourers were killed, and one was injured after an explosion trapped them deep inside a suspected illegal coal mine at a village in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday.

According to sources, several labourers are feared to be still trapped inside the mine. The explosion is suspected to have occurred during illegal coal mining activities at the site.

Further details are awaited, as a rescue operation, conducted by the police personnel and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, is underway.