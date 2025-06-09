Wife Hired Contract Killers: Shocking Twist In Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder

Indore: In a major breakthrough, Meghalaya Police has arrested the 'missing wife' who disappeared during her honeymoon for allegedly murdering her husband.

The woman, identified as Sonam Raghuvanshi, was detained on Sunday in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, days after the body of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, was found in a deep gorge in Meghalaya’s Sohra area.

Sonam had gone missing after the couple vanished during their honeymoon in East Khasi Hills on May 23.

According to police sources, Sonam contacted her family just hours before her arrest. Her relatives immediately informed the Indore Police, who coordinated with Ghazipur authorities, leading to her detention at Nandganj police station, where she later surrendered.

Meghalaya Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang confirmed that Sonam had allegedly hired three people to murder her husband during their honeymoon. All three accused two from Indore and one from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested following overnight operations by the police's Special Investigation Team (SIT). One more suspect is still on the run.

“The arrested men have confessed that they were hired by Sonam Raghuvanshi to carry out the murder,” said DGP Nongrang. “The operation is still ongoing in Madhya Pradesh to nab the remaining accused.”

Chief Minister Commends Police

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma praised the state police for their swift action. “Within 7 days, a major breakthrough has been achieved in the Raja murder case. Three assailants from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, the wife has surrendered, and the operation is still on to catch one more. Well done,” he posted on social media platform X.

Meghalaya Tourist Murder Case

Raja Raghuvanshi, a 28-year-old resident of Indore, had travelled to Meghalaya with his wife Sonam shortly after their wedding. CCTV footage showed the couple outside a hotel in Shillong before they disappeared. Witnesses later reported seeing the couple in Nongriat village with three unidentified male tourists.