Mehbooba Mufti Decries Hindu Women’s Harassment As Killing Of Minorities In Bangladesh Triggers J&K Protests

Srinagar: Amid escalating reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday voiced deep concern over the alleged targeting of Hindu women in the neighbouring country, while also pointing to similar acts of harassment against Muslim women in India.

In a post on X, Mufti wrote, “Reports from Bangladesh alleging that Hindu women fear moving freely while wearing sindoor are deeply disturbing. Sadly, the Indian leadership appears to face a moral dilemma in raising this grave issue with Bangladeshi authorities, as lumpen elements at home are themselves seen forcibly pulling off the hijabs of Muslim women. In a world dominated by fanatics, who will truly stand up for the rights and dignity of women?."

Her remarks came as civil society groups, legal bodies and Hindu organisations in Jammu and Kashmir stepped up protests against the recent lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh and the broader pattern of attacks on minorities there.

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association staged a demonstration outside the District Court complex in Jammu, condemning the brutal killing of 25-year-old Dipu Chandra Das, a garment worker, in Mymensingh district on December 18.

Das was allegedly beaten by a mob over accusations of blasphemy, hanged from a tree, and later set ablaze.

“We condemn the repeated attacks and killings of Hindus in Bangladesh. We want the protection of Hindus. We want to send a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah ji that the entire country stands with them to take stern steps to ensure that atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh are stopped,” said Bar Association president Nirmal K. Kotwal

Kotwal demanded that the Centre either facilitate the safe relocation of Hindus from Bangladesh to India or ensure their protection in their homeland. He also called for the immediate eviction of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants from Jammu and Kashmir.

In a separate protest, members of the Shiv Sena Dogra Front gathered at Rani Park in Jammu, holding placards and raising slogans against the alleged persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Party president Ashok Gupta accused authorities of providing facilities to illegal immigrants while Hindus faced violence across the border.

“While they are killing Hindus there, illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya settlers are being provided facilities in Jammu,” Gupta said.

In Rajouri district, activists of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal marched to Panja Chowk, where they burnt an effigy of Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government, to express their anger over the reported attacks on minorities.