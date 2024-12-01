Mehbooba Mufti Sparks Controversy, Says ‘No Difference Between India And Bangladesh’

New Delhi, India: Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti has ignited a political storm with her controversial statement comparing the situation of minority communities in India to those in Bangladesh, implying that there is “no difference” between the two countries.

Mufti made these remarks during a gathering of her party workers in Jammu on Sunday. She expressed concern over the treatment of minorities in both countries, stating, “In Bangladesh, atrocities are being committed against Hindus. If atrocities are committed against minorities in India also, then what is the difference between India and Bangladesh? I don't find any difference between India and Bangladesh.”

She went on to highlight India's secular reputation, saying, "We have such a great country, known worldwide for its secular character," but her comments quickly drew sharp reactions from political opponents, especially from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP leaders condemned Mufti's remarks, calling them "anti-national." Former J&K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina stated, “Mehbooba’s controversial statement comparing the situation in Bangladesh with India is completely wrong and condemnable. The world is aware of the worst kind of human rights violations in Bangladesh, where the minority community faces targeted attacks.” He demanded that the Jammu and Kashmir government take serious action against her, calling her statements a “conspiracy.”

Leader of Opposition in the Jammu-Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, also criticized Mufti, accusing her of making such statements to revive her struggling party. “The PDP is completely finished, and Mehbooba is making such statements to provoke Muslims and re-establish her party. She is trying to mislead people, knowing fully well that Muslims in India, especially in J-K, are safe,” Sharma said.

Mufti’s statement came amid ongoing protests in Bangladesh over the arrest of Hindu religious leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. The PDP leader also addressed the controversy surrounding the Sambhal mosque survey, condemning the incident and expressing concern over the rising tensions related to religious sites in India.