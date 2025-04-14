Indian Prison Conditions 'Not Human' for Fugitive Mehul Choksi, Lawyer Says will Join Investigation via Conferencing

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank scam, has once again refused to return to India, citing “inhuman” prison conditions and health issues. Through his lawyer, Choksi said he would only cooperate with Indian agencies via video conferencing from abroad. This comes after the fugitive businessman has been arrested in Belgium at the request of Central Bureau of Investigation.

Choksi’s lawyer claimed that sending him back to India would violate his human rights. “Indian prison conditions are not human for Mehul Choksi. He is undergoing cancer treatment, suffers from claustrophobia, and has permanent deformities. He is also suffering from PTSD,” the lawyer said.

Ready to Join Probe, But Only on Video Call

The lawyer insisted that Choksi is not a fugitive, but merely an accused who has not been convicted yet and is willing to cooperate through digital means.

Dismissing the fugitive tag, the lawyer insisted Choksi was only an “accused” and not a “convict.” “Nothing is proved yet. This is a political case and a media circus. Mehul is not hiding. He is in custody, but can’t travel to India due to serious health issues,” the lawyer said.

The legal team maintained that Choksi is willing to participate in the ongoing investigation, but only through video conferencing. “We have always maintained that he is ready to cooperate. He will join the probe virtually,” said the lawyer, calling it a “procedural” matter.

The lawyer also invoked personal liberty and rights. “His human rights will be affected if he is forcibly brought to India. When asked about his marriage in abroad, his lawyer said, “It’s his personal choice whom he wanted to marry. His medical condition and legal rights must be respected under international law."

Calls it a Political Case

Terming the matter as a politically motivated case, Choksi’s team said they will contest the process through legal means. The lawyer said, “This is a procedure. We are defending it legally. Many cases are going on, but nothing is proved yet.”

India Still Pushing for Extradition