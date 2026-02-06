Merchant Navy Officer Goes Missing From China-Bound Ship Near Mauritius, Mother Seeks Centre’s Help

New Delhi: A young merchant navy cadet from Odisha’s Bhadrak district has gone missing from a China-bound commercial vessel near the waters off Mauritius, prompting an intensified search and urgent appeals from his anguished family to the Centre and state government for help.

The missing seafarer has been identified as Sarthak Mahapatra, a native of Kespur village in Bhadrak. The 23-year-old had been working as a deck cadet with Anglo-Eastern Ship Management on the vessel M.V. EA Jersey since July 2025 as part of his internship.

According to statements by his mother, Rashmita Mohapatra, the ship had completed a voyage from China to West Africa and was on its return route to China via Singapore when he went missing. She told reporters that Sarthak was in regular contact with the family, speaking to her, other relatives and friends on February 2, when the vessel was near Singapore.

The next day, on February 3, the ship’s chief officer reportedly found Sarthak absent from his cabin during a routine check in the morning. Despite an immediate onboard search - including raising general alarms and a headcount of all crew members, he could not be located. The vessel subsequently slowed down, turned back and began a more extensive search in the surrounding waters. The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mauritius was also alerted to assist in the search.

Distressed by the disappearance, Rashmita has taken to social media to seek help. In a post on X, she described herself as a “distressed mother” and appealed directly to the Prime Minister of India, the Chief Minister of Odisha, the Director General of Shipping and the Ministry of External Affairs for intervention. Her appeal urged authorities to ensure a transparent investigation, access to CCTV footage from the vessel, details of her son’s personal belongings and continuous updates from officials handling the case.



“We are devastated at his disappearance and request the central and state governments to intervene urgently. We have sent emails appealing to the Odisha government to rescue my son and bring him back home safely”, Mohapatra said, underscoring the family’s anguish and anxiety as days pass with no confirmed trace of Sarthak.

Officials in the Odisha government have acknowledged the family’s pleas and said they have raised the matter with relevant authorities in New Delhi to seek more information and assistance in the ongoing search and enquiry into the circumstances of his disappearance.

