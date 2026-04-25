Mercury Hits 42.8°C In Delhi, Year’s Highest, IMD Issues Heatwave Warning For Coming Days

New Delhi: The national capital, Delhi, on Friday scorched under the year’s harshest heat yet, with the maximum temperature touching 42.8 degrees Celsius, the highest recorded in the capital so far in 2026. The reading, logged at the Safdarjung observatory, which serves as the city’s base station, pushed the mercury well above normal levels for late April.

The oppressive heat arrived with a dry, westerly wind that swept across the plains, leaving streets shimmering and pavements radiating warmth long after sunset. For many residents, the day felt less like spring’s final stretch and more like peak summer arriving ahead of schedule.