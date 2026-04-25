Mercury Hits 42.8°C In Delhi, Year’s Highest, IMD Issues Heatwave Warning For Coming Days
Delhi recorded the year’s highest temperature at 42.8°C on Friday, nearly 5°C above normal, as IMD warned of heatwave conditions, with Palam recording 44.1°C and the administration urging caution, with hospitals on alert and power demand surging amid blazing heat.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The national capital, Delhi, on Friday scorched under the year’s harshest heat yet, with the maximum temperature touching 42.8 degrees Celsius, the highest recorded in the capital so far in 2026. The reading, logged at the Safdarjung observatory, which serves as the city’s base station, pushed the mercury well above normal levels for late April.
The oppressive heat arrived with a dry, westerly wind that swept across the plains, leaving streets shimmering and pavements radiating warmth long after sunset. For many residents, the day felt less like spring’s final stretch and more like peak summer arriving ahead of schedule.
The office-goers, schoolchildren and outdoor workers alike sought refuge under whatever shade they could find, while water and lemonade stalls did brisk business from early morning. The temperature spike registered a sharp climb from the past week and signals an intensifying summer phase for the National Capital Region.
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