'Mere Mitr, Aapka Hardik Swagat Hai': Sweden PM Ulf Kristersson Tweets In Hindi To Welcome PM Modi

Gothenburg: PM Narendra Modi landed in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Sunday and was accorded a warm welcome by Sweden PM Ulf Kristersson at the airport. Following the ceremonial welcome, Kristersson tweeted in Hindi to welcome the Indian PM.

In a post on X, Ulf Kristersson wrote, “Mere mitr, Sweden me ek baar phir aapka hardik swagat hai. Do loktantra, ek majboot sambandh. (My friend, a very warm welcome to Sweden once again. Two democracies, one strong partnership."

Ulf Kristersson tweets in Hindi

‘Greatful To Kristersson’

Ulf Kristersson receives PM Modi at the airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Sweden PM Ulf Kristersson for personally receiving him at the airport. In a post on X, PM Modi said, he was grateful for the “kind” and “special” gesture of Kristersson. Tagging the Sweden PM, PM Modi also shared pictures of their meeting at the airport.

PM Modi thanks Ulf Kristersson for his kind gesture

Gothenburg Streets Erupt in Cheers

A huge crowd of people gathered on the streets of Gothenburg to catch a glimpse of PM Modi. The streets echoed with cheers as PM Modi waved at the crowd gathered to see him.

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PM Modi also greeted the members of the Indian diaspora and people gathered to welcome him at the hotel he is staying in Sweden. He was seen shaking hands with the enthusiastic crowd and blessing little children who had come to meet him.

PM Modi meets members of Indian diaspora in Sweden

This is the third leg of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five-nation visit. PM Modi is set to hold bilateral talks with Kristersson with the aim of advancing the India-Sweden friendship in trade, investments, innovation, defence and more.

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