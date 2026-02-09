'Metal Oven, Not a Flight': Passengers Trapped In SpiceJet Aircraft Without Air Conditioning For 90 Minutes | Watch

Mumbai: Passengers on board a SpiceJet flight were reportedly trapped without air conditioning for 90 minutes in the Mumbai airport, suffocating and struggling to breathe. The flight SG 1082 scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Goa was on time for its scheduled departure. However, the aircraft could not take off due to congestion.

During this delay, passengers seated in the aircraft alleged that the air conditioning was turned off leaving them uncomfortable for a long stretch of time. Visuals from inside the aircraft showed passengers fanning themselves with some flyers.

However, SpiceJet clarified in a statement that the air conditioning system remained operational throughout. However, some passengers may have experienced discomfort owing to the hot and humid weather conditions in Mumbai, the airline said.

“On February 9, 2026, SpiceJet flight SG 1082 scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Goa was chocked on time for its scheduled departure. However, the aircraft could not take off due to congestion at Mumbai airport," the airline said.

Advertisement

“The air conditioning system remained operational throughout; however, some passengers may have experienced discomfort owing to the hot and humid weather conditions in Mumbai. Passenger safety and comfort remain our top priority, and we regret the inconvenience caused," it added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve posted a video of the scene on X describing the aircraft as a “metal oven” and asking who will take the responsibility if any passenger suffers from a heat-related health crisis while on the aircraft.

Advertisement