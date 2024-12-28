Published 19:20 IST, December 28th 2024
Gas Leak Occurs After Methane Oil Tanker Overturns At Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Area Evacuated
An area was evacuated near Jaipur after a methane oil tanker overturned on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, resulting in gas leakage, police said on Saturday.
Jaipur: An area was evacuated near Jaipur after a methane oil tanker overturned on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, resulting in gas leakage, police said on Saturday.
A team of the Civil Defense team reached the spot.
According to officials, dozens of fire engines from Jaipur have reached the spot.
'Cow Came In Front of Truck'
“The team is trying to stop the gas leak and water is being sprayed continuously. Traffic on this highway has been diverted,” police said.
Police further added that the truck driver told them that a cow suddenly came infront of the truck which resulted in vehicle getting overturned as he attempted to save the vehicle.
“After the incident, the highway has been closed,” the officials said.
This is a developing story and further details are awaited.
Death Toll Rises To 20 In LPG Tanker Accident
The death toll in the LPG tanker accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway rose to 20 with one more man succumbing to severe burn injuries at the SMS Hospital here on Saturday.
Confirming the death, SMS hospital superintendent Dr Sushil Bhati said, "Seven persons are undergoing treatment at the hospital at present."
An LPG tanker collided with a truck on December 20, sparking a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno, engulfing more than 35 vehicles.
