Updated March 28th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

AFSPA Extended in Several Districts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland. Here's Why

MHA on March 28 extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in eight districts and 21 police stations in five districts of Nagaland w.e.f April 1.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Government Approves Major Bureaucratic Rejig with Key Appointments | LIVE
AFSPA Extended in Several Districts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland. Here's Why | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on March 28 extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in eight districts and 21 police stations in five districts of Nagaland with effect from April 1 this year, declaring them as 'disturbed area', reported ANI. 

The notification released by MHA stated that the AFSPA is being extended for next six months in Niuland, Dimapur, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren district. 
Besides this, MHA has extended AFSPA in the areas falling withing the jurisdiction of 21 police stations in five distrcits of Nagaland-- Zunheboto and Mokokchung districts; fivr polirc stations in Kohima; three police stations in Wokha; and Yanglok police station in Longleng distrcit. 

Advertisement

The Centre took teh step to review the law and order situation in the state of Nagaland. 

"Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts in Nagaland and the areas in Nagaland falling within the jurisdiction of i) Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima District; ii) Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki 'C' police stations in Mokokchung District; iii) Yanglok police station in Longleng District; iv) Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha District; and v) Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto District, are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2023, unless withdrawn earlier," read the notification.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Centre in exercise f the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) had announced eight districts and 21 Police Stations in five other districts of the state of Nagaland as 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2023.

The AFSPA authorizes security forces to arrest a person without a warrant, enter or search premises without a warrant along with some other actions. (With inputs from agencies) 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

