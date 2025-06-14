MHA Issues Clarification on Visa Fee and Fines After Air India Plane Crash Victims' Relative Says Rs 1.1 Lakh Was Asked To Board Flight

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a statement regarding visa fees and fines after a relative of three passengers on the ill-fated Air India flight AI171, which crashed in Ahmedabad, alleged that they were asked to pay 1,000 pound (approximately ₹1,16,813) by immigration authorities in order to board the flight.

“My daughter, her mother-in-law, and her 15-month-old son, Master Rudra Kishan Modha, were on the Air India flight. Before boarding, they were stopped by immigration authorities at the airport and asked to pay 1,000 pound to board the flight. They were not allowed to board despite having British passports. Officials let them go only after the payment was made,” the relative told reporters in Ahmedabad.

“Although my grandson had a British passport, they said a letter was required to allow him to board the aircraft since he was born in Nagpur, India,” he added.

“My daughter could not leave her son behind, so she had to pay 1,000 pounds to the authorities,” he further stated.

MHA Issues Clarification

In response, the Ministry of Home Affairs explained the process related to the exit permit and clarified that due procedure was followed in granting the exit permit to the passenger.

"Master Rudra Kishan Modha was charged with visa fees and fines for not taking the same in time. The total amount is around Rs 91,150," news agency ANI reported, citing MHA sources.

According to the MHA, the child had overstayed in India by 1 year, 2 months, and 2 days. He was born on August 22, 2023, and his UK passport was issued on April 10, 2024.

Providing a detailed estimate of the fees and fines, MHA sources stated that the visa fee for a UK passport holder staying more than one year is US dollar 484 (approximately ₹41,140), and the penalty for overstaying beyond 90 days is ₹50,000. The final amount, ₹91,140, was calculated based on these components and was charged for issuing the exit permit to the child.