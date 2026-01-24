MHA Tableau To Showcase New Criminal Laws At Republic Day Parade

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is set to present a special tableau at the 77th Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path, highlighting the nationwide implementation of the three new criminal laws that came into force on July 1, 2024.

As per the MHA, the tableau will showcase the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, replacing colonial-era laws Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860; Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973; and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

The new laws, collectively referred to as the 'Naveen Nyaya Sanhita', mark a comprehensive overhaul of India's criminal justice system, replacing British-era statutes with a modern, Indian-centric legal framework.

Described as one of the biggest legal reforms of the century, the new laws replace the colonial-era framework based on punishment with an Indian philosophy centred on justice, symbolised by the theme "Dand Se Nyay Ki Or" (from punishment to justice).

Advertisement

The tableau will depict India's transition towards a modern, technology-driven, time-bound and citizen-centric justice system, aligned with the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Key technological advancements under the new laws will be prominently displayed, including e-Sakshya for digital evidence collection, the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) for biometric identification, and e-summon, which enables courts to issue digitally signed summons electronically.

Advertisement

The tableau will also showcase technology-enabled court processes such as virtual hearings.

The integrated functioning of police, forensics, prosecution, courts, and prisons under the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) framework will be a major highlight.

Mobile forensic units featured in the tableau will symbolise enhanced forensic reach and faster response at crime scenes. Swift response mechanisms will be depicted through integrated control rooms, improved surveillance infrastructure, including CCTV networks, and the growing role of trained women police personnel in field operations and response units.

The tableau will also underline the introduction of community service as a reformative form of punishment, reflecting a more humane and progressive approach to justice.

Additionally, the multilingual display of the new law books will emphasise the government's commitment to accessibility, inclusiveness and transparency, ensuring that citizens across the country can understand the reformed legal framework.