MHA Tightens Rules For Overseas Citizens, Says, OCI Registration Can Be Cancelled For Serious Crimes

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has tightened the norms governing Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), stating that OCI registration shall be liable for cancellation if an individual is sentenced to imprisonment for two years or more, or is charge-sheeted for an offence punishable with imprisonment of seven years or more.

The MHA has issued a notification dated August 11 stating that the new move is taken in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (da) of section 7D of the Citizenship Act, 1955.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by the clause (da) of section 7D of the Citizenship Act, 1955 (57 of 1955), the Central Government hereby states that an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) registration shall be liable to get cancelled when a person has been sentenced to imprisonment for term of not less than two years or has been charge-sheeted for an offence entailing punishment of imprisonment for seven years or more," the notification states.

Official sources in the MHA told ANI that the move is aimed at tightening the legal framework governing OCI status, which grants certain rights and privileges to foreign citizens of Indian origin.

"The provision applies irrespective of whether the conviction occurred in India or abroad, provided the offence is recognised under Indian law," sources said.

The notification comes under the provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955, and the Citizenship Rules, 2009, which empower the central government to cancel OCI registration under specified conditions.

In recent years, the MHA has taken initiative to more closely regulate the OCI scheme after instances where holders were found to be involved in criminal or anti-national activities.

The OCI cards offer multiple-entry, multi-purpose lifelong visas to persons of Indian origin and their spouses, along with certain economic and educational rights.

However, OCIs are not entitled to political rights such as voting or holding constitutional posts. The government maintains that the facility is a privilege, not an entitlement, and may be withdrawn if the holder is found violating Indian laws.

Officials said the latest notification would serve as a deterrent to misuse and would help in maintaining the integrity of the OCI scheme.