Mid-Air Scare on Air India Flight as Engine Fire Alert Flashes During Delhi Landing; Probe Underway

New Delhi: An Air India flight faced a mid-air scare on Wednesday night after one of its engines reportedly caught fire while the aircraft was preparing to land at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. All passengers and crew members were unharmed, and the flight landed safely in spite of the event.

The incident occurred on flight AI2802, which was traveling from Bengaluru to Delhi, at approximately 9.30 p.m. An inquiry into the situation was started shortly after the landing.

Fire Alert During Final Approach

Air India acknowledged the incident in a statement posted on X, stating that during the aircraft's final approach into Delhi, the cockpit crew received a fire indication from one of the engines.

The airline claims that in order to guarantee a safe landing, the crew promptly followed all regular operating protocols.

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"We are aware of an incident involving flight AI2802 operating from Bengaluru to Delhi on 21 May 2026. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew are safe. We are currently gathering additional information and are working closely with the relevant authorities," Air India's statement read.

Airline Announces Investigation

Later, the airline released a second statement stating that a thorough investigation has been started in collaboration with regulatory bodies to determine the reason of the engine fire alarm.

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"Air India is immediately initiating a full investigation into the cause of the incident in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities. We are committed to sharing further verified information as soon as it becomes available," it said.

The airline also stressed that the safety of passengers and crew remains its top priority.

Second Air India Incident in a Day

Only a few hours after another Air India flight experienced problems in Bengaluru earlier in the day, there was a fear of an engine fire.

When landing at Kempegowda International Airport, Flight AI2651, carrying 181 people from Delhi to Bengaluru, experienced a tail strike. Both passengers and crew members departed normally after the airplane made a safe landing.

The return flight AI2652 from Bengaluru to Delhi was canceled by Air India after the incident.