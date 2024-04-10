Advertisement

New Delhi: For the first time in India, a piece of tissue sample, on Wednesday, was transported using a drone from a nearby hospital in Karnataka under the i-DRONE initiative.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the tissue sample was transported for advanced pathological testing at a tertiary setting to decide if the resected tissue was cancerous or not.

Advertisement

ICMR, on X, posted, “Next milestone achieved in healthcare delivery via drone! Tissue sample transported mid-surgery from a peripheral hospital for Advanced pathological testing at tertiary setting for deciding if the resected tissue is cancerous or not.”

(1/2) Next milestone achieved in healthcare delivery via drone! Tissue sample transported mid-surgery from a peripheral hospital for Advanced pathological testing at tertiary setting for deciding if the resected tissue is cancerous or not. @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/hbFfjrPAD4 — ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) April 10, 2024

It further said, "Reducing time from 60 minutes to 16 minutes (37 kms)This innovative approach would enable faster decisions during surgery and improved access to high level health care for patients in peripheral hospitals."

(2/2) Reducing time from 60 minutes to 16 minutes (37 kms)This innovative approach would enable faster decisions during surgery and improved access to high level health care for patients in peripheral hospitals. @MoHFW_INDIA @DeptHealthRes @kmc_manipal @DronesTsaw pic.twitter.com/NDgyUHSo4v — ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) April 10, 2024

IMCR said the trial run was a part of a study undertaken for the first time through the collaborative efforts of ICMR, Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, and Dr TMA PAI Rotary Hospital, Karkala.

The drone efficiently transported the sample covering a distance of about 37 kilometres in 15-20 minutes, which usually takes around 50-60 minutes by road.

Advertisement

Dr Sumit Aggarwal, Scientist and Program Officer, Division of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, ICMR, told ANI, "Expanding avenues for accessible and cost-effective healthcare delivery in peripheral hospitals, while pioneering insights for future organ transportation via drones. Leveraging rapid pathological reporting, reducing turnaround time from 100 to 45 minutes by road transport. Samples sent during surgery, enabling real-time reporting to surgeons, enhancing patient care."

"The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been a pioneer in using drones for healthcare purposes and successfully conducted the delivery of medical supplies, vaccines, and medicines in remote areas of Himachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland, blood bag delivery in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) under its i-DRONE initiative," the statement read.

Advertisement

(with ANI inputs)