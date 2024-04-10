×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 20:53 IST

Mid-Surgery Tissue Sample Transported Via Drone Covering 37 Kms in 16 Mins For Cancer Testing

A piece of tissue sample was transported using a drone from a nearby hospital under the i-DRONE initiative.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Drone
Drone | Image:Needpix
  2 min read
New Delhi: For the first time in India, a piece of tissue sample, on Wednesday, was transported using a drone from a nearby hospital in Karnataka under the i-DRONE initiative.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the tissue sample was transported for advanced pathological testing at a tertiary setting to decide if the resected tissue was cancerous or not. 

ICMR, on X, posted, “Next milestone achieved in healthcare delivery via drone! Tissue sample transported mid-surgery from a peripheral hospital for Advanced pathological testing at tertiary setting for deciding if the resected tissue is cancerous or not.”

It further said, "Reducing time from 60 minutes to 16 minutes (37 kms)This innovative approach would enable faster decisions during surgery and improved access to high level health care for patients in peripheral hospitals." 

IMCR said the trial run was a part of a study undertaken for the first time through the collaborative efforts of ICMR, Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, and Dr TMA PAI Rotary Hospital, Karkala.

The drone efficiently transported the sample covering a distance of about 37 kilometres in 15-20 minutes, which usually takes around 50-60 minutes by road.

Dr Sumit Aggarwal, Scientist and Program Officer, Division of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, ICMR, told ANI, "Expanding avenues for accessible and cost-effective healthcare delivery in peripheral hospitals, while pioneering insights for future organ transportation via drones. Leveraging rapid pathological reporting, reducing turnaround time from 100 to 45 minutes by road transport. Samples sent during surgery, enabling real-time reporting to surgeons, enhancing patient care." 

"The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been a pioneer in using drones for healthcare purposes and successfully conducted the delivery of medical supplies, vaccines, and medicines in remote areas of Himachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland, blood bag delivery in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) under its i-DRONE initiative," the statement read.

(with ANI inputs) 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 20:51 IST

