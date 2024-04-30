'Might Have Lost Eyesight': Saurabh Bharadwaj on Raghav Chadha Whereabouts

Advertisement

New Delhi: Amidst the turmoil within the Aam Aadmi Party, the absence of senior party leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha has raised eyebrows. However, on Tuesday, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj provided an update on Chadha's whereabouts. Speaking to reporters, the Delhi Minister asserted that Chadha is in the UK for treatment and he might have lost his eyesight.

"He is in the UK; there was a complication in his eyes and I was told that it was quite critical that he might have lost his eyesight as well. He has gone there to get treatment. I have my best wishes with him. He will be back soon in good health and join the campaign", Bharadwaj stated at the presser.

Raghav Chadha is also among the 40 star campaigners named by AAP along with jailed AAP leaders Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. Others who are on the list include Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak.

Earlier it was reported that Raghav Chadha will undergo a vitrectomy surgery in the United Kingdom to prevent the eye’s retinal detachment.

This condition, characterised by the development of small holes in the retina, poses a significant threat to eye sight and demands immediate intervention to prevent irreversible damage.

Retinal detachment if caused is a condition where the delicate tissue at the back of the eye becomes detached from its normal position, leading to a loss of vision. Without prompt treatment, these small holes can rapidly progress, causing severe vision impairment or even blindness.

