Migrant Labourer Beaten to Death Over Theft Suspicions in Kerala; 5 Arrested

In a shocking incident of mob lynching in Kerala, a 45-year-old migrant labourer was beaten to death by a crowd accusing him of stealing a food packet from a nearby shop.

The deceased has been identified by police as Ram Narayan of Chhattisgarh. Contrary to the allegations, the mob found nothing in his possession.

Walayar police have arrested five people in connection with the incident and have taken more than ten others into custody.

The incident occurred late Thursday evening. The victim collapsed while being assaulted and was later rushed to a hospital by the police. He passed away while undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

Further details awaited.