Updated April 6th, 2024 at 12:22 IST

Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

When Das tried to escape, the mob tied him to an iron post on the roadside and attacked him brutally.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Thiruvananthapuram: Police have taken 10 people into custody in connection with the murder of a migrant worker who was thrashed by a mob in Ernakulam district in Kerala on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Ashok Das, 24, who succumbed to his injuries on Friday. 

Das, who was working at a restaurant at Valakom near Muvattupuzha in the district, was brutally assaulted by a gang when he went to visit a woman colleague. 

The assault took place when the Andhra Pradesh native was returning from the rented premises of his co-worker. He was then waylaid by a gang and being questioned. 

When he tried to escape, the mob tied him to an iron post on the roadside and attacked him brutally. He was left on the roadside bleeding profusely, with wounds on the chest and head. 

Police had rushed him to Government Medical College in Kottayam where he succumbed later on Friday.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter. The exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 12:22 IST

